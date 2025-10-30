Loading Spinner
podcast artwork of well played by theSkimm

PODCAST

Well Played

Introducing Well Played, our recap show that treats the sports world like the quality reality TV that it really is, with debriefs on your favorite main characters, the most dramatic moments, and the latest controversies, without sacrificing the analysis that makes games worth watching week after week. New episodes drop on Tuesdays.

Come for the sports, stay for the vibes. Listen and follow wherever you get your podcasts.

Loading Spinner

Listen Now

Catch up on the the latest episode, then rate and review us.

Follow us

fb-roundtwitter-roundyoutube-roundinsta-round

© 2012-2025 Everyday Health, Inc., a Ziff Davis company. All rights reserved. theSkimm is among the federally registered trademarks of Everyday Health, Inc., and may not be used by third parties without explicit permission

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.